NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A promising sign on the road to recovery for a South Florida man who was struck by a truck.

The victim, who was in a wheelchair when an 18-wheeler struck him along Northwest 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue on Tuesday, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but his wife said he opened his eyes Wednesday.

The driver of the big rig kept going.

Officers aren’t sure whoever was behind the wheel is aware they hit someone, but they are searching for that person.

