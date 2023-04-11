MIAMI (WSVN) - All of the rain from the past few days left South Florida soaked and it has demonstrated to be difficult for residents to get around the flood waters, but as Monday proved to be drenched in inconveniences, this washout is expected to continue.

Live video footage showed standing water in downtown Miami on Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 11th Street, early Tuesday morning. Roads were still wet from Monday night but weather forecasts showed scattered showers and heavy downpours all through South Florida.

Monday experienced heavy rains and flooding which sent cars floating down Biscayne Boulevard. Residents share their frustrations and excitement about the precipitation.

“I just don’t understand why they don’t close the street because I’m about the 10th car that’s been downed,” said one woman.

A wet mess in Miami led to stalled vehicles all along the busy streets. Slow-moving traffic was evident as the roads flooded and wakes developed as cars inched their way through the city.

One resident advised drivers to turn around and look for another way around. Good advice but not taken by many as several commuters were forced to call for help and get their cars towed.

Days like these could only be celebrated by those who get business pulling cars out of the water. One tow truck driver said he gathered about five cars Monday evening.

“The weather from Miami, I love it,” he said as he smiled and drove away.

Water pumps were overworked as Miami residents used whatever they could get their hands on to take cover from the southern downpour.

But Miami was not the only area that underwent flooding. Over in Hialeah’s Holiday Acres neighborhood, it was far from a holiday. In Northeast Miami-Dade, the weather was just as wet.

Broward County was not spared from the flooding. In Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale, the streets were slippery and wet.

