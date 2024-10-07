NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a slow drive on the Dolphin Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade Monday morning, after two accidents caused officers to shut down traffic in the area.

Both accidents happened on the westbound lanes of State Road 836 at Le Jeune Road.

The first crash is a rollover accident on the right hand side.

The second crash involved a car, a truck, and a trailer that jackknifed.

Traffic was being forced out at NW 37th Avenue, with delays stretching back to 17th Avenue.

Most of the lanes have since been reopened at Le Jeune Road, with the exception of one right lane.

Northwest 27th Avenue is reopened.

7News have reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for more information.

