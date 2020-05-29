Westbound lanes of I-395 shut down near I-95 after fatal shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 395 near I-95 in Miami after, they said, one person was found dead w inside a vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol, City of Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the driver was shot at multiple times and kept driving. The driver then crashed their vehicle into a median and later succumbed to his injuries.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene Friday morning where the white Range Rover could still be seen crashed into the median.

Police have not revealed the identity of the deceased person.

City of Miami crime scene detectives remain on the scene investigating.

Officials have set up a mobile post in the westbound lanes of I-395.

Heavy delays are in the area. Those traveling northbound and southbound on I-95 will be able to access I-395.

Those heading eastbound on the Dolphin Expressway will be forced to detour either north or southbound on I-95.

As of 7:30 a.m., the westbound lanes of I-395 remain closed between Biscayne Boulevard and I-95.

