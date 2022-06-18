SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers are expected to experience delays in Sunny Isles Beach after a bridge became inoperable.

As a result, drivers were rerouted and diverted from the westbound lanes going towards North Miami Beach.

All westbound lanes near Northeast 163rd Street were closed to traffic as of 1:25 p.m., Saturday.

It is unclear when the bridge will reopen.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.