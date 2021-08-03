NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise will be closing the westbound Dolphin Expressway/State Road 836 all weekend to allow crews to perform bridge work on the Florida Turnpike.

The closure will last from 11 p.m. on Friday until 11 a.m. on Monday.

Drivers wishing to drive west to Northwest 137th Avenue or access the northbound turnpike will be detoured to the exit at Northwest 107th Avenue and drive north to Northwest 12th Street.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.