NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heads up, drivers, there are problems on the Palmetto Expressway at the Golden Glades Interchange.

A big rig slammed into the 826 bridge over Northwest Seventh Avenue last Friday.

Beginning Wednesday night, all lanes of the westbound 826 that travel under that bridge will be closed nights through Friday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., so crews can make repairs.

To get onto the Palmetto, take 441 to Miami Gardens Drive, then head south on 27th Avenue.

