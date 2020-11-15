West Miami-Dade house catches fire; no injuries

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames tore through a home in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house fire near Southwest 68th Avenue and 13th Terrace, Sunday morning.

Cellphone video captured the blaze from the other side of the street.

Firefighters said the flames shooting from the home were so tall that they could see them four blocks away.

“We went ahead and found the location on the correct street. made a fast attack, provided coverage for the surrounding area houses, knocking down the fire,” said MDFR Lt. Curtis Cooper.

No one was hurt, and the person who lives in the home was not there at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

