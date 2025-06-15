WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are making progress in a grass fire battle in West Miami-Dade.

Krome Avenue reopened Sunday after the smoky conditions from the blaze, which sparked Saturday afternoon near Krome and Southwest 12th avenues, prompted the roadway’s closure between Eighth Street and Kendall Drive.

As of 8 p.m., the Florida Forest Service said the fire is 70% contained and has burned 450 acres.

FFS and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews worked together to put out the flames. Officials said the fire does not pose a threat to people or buildings.

Crews will continue to monitor the area for several days until there is no smoke or smoldering observed.

