The west drawbridge along the John F. Kennedy Causeway in Miami is currently closed, causing a major traffic headache in the middle of rush hour.

A mechanical issue caused the eastern span of the drawbridge to become stuck, Friday afternoon.

Traffic is being rerouted while crews make repairs.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes, like the Julia Tuttle Causeway to the south or.the Broad Causeway to the north.

Stay tuned to WSVN 7 News and wsvn.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.