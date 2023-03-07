MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents from a predominately Black neighborhood are coming together to file a class action lawsuit against the City of Miami, Tuesday.

More than 100 people in the West Grove community said the city’s trash incinerator and the ash it spewed caused or contributed to their cancer, diabetes, and other health issues as well as depressed property values for 50 years.

The facility, nicknamed Old Smokey, was shuttered in 1970 but the government, the lawsuit states, found contaminants in the area six years ago.

