MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach has given a new home and a new purpose to the rainbow crosswalk that was at the center of a political firestorm that led to its removal from Ocean Drive.

Rain or shine this Pride weekend, in Miami Beach, there will be 100% chance of rainbows, now that the crosswalk has been reassembled.

7News cameras captured city officials at the unveiling ceremony for the crosswalk in its new incarnation, Friday morning.

“We’re back, we’re visible, we’re stronger, thanks to our allies,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

Months after the Florida Department of Transportation removed the crosswalk from its original location in the heart of the city’s entertainment district, officials unveiled a repurposed installation using the original bricks.

The ceremony took place right in time for the Miami Beach Pride Festival this weekend at Lummus Park

“We stand forever proud in Miami Beach, because we have straight allies on the Miami Beach City Commission,” said Fernandez. “I am forever grateful to you guys.”

For Fernandez, the only out member of the commission, this is a significant moment.

“It means so much that it wasn’t the gay commissioner on the Miami Beach City Commission that saved these bricks,” he said. “No, it was my colleagues, my straight commissioners, my straight colleagues on the city commission, who came together and said, ‘Oh, no, we are goinf to save these bricks.'”

Fernandez’s colleague, City Commissioner Tanya Bhatt, was the one behind the bright idea.

During the unveiling, Bhatt, seen wearing a festive, rainbow colored checkered dress, gifted Fernandez one of the original bricks from the crosswalk that she held onto for him.

“I was offended. It was so offensive to me that the state was telling us how we could recognize and celebrate part of our community,” she said. “This will be a real spot of reflection, a great gateway onto the beach in the heart of the Art Deco District.”

City Commissioner Joe Magazine showed his support as well, sponsoring a rainbow bench at the park.

“We take on some really hard tasks. This? This is not one of them This is really easy. This isn’t about politics; this is about just being a good person,” said Magazine.

Now this plaza is a permanent staple for years to come, commemorated with a plaque at the park.

“Together with the crosswalk, we have a historical plaque commemorating that history, reminding people that we stand on the progress that other have fought for us to enjoy, but we can’t take these rights for granted,” said Fernandez.

For more information about this weekend’s Miami Beach Pride events, click here.

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