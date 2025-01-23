NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and his family are thankful to be alive after they barely escaped a house fire in North Miami early Thursday morning.

It happened along Northeast 15th Avenue and 141st Street.

Several fire crews rushing to the scene as the home was engulfed in flames.

Fire was shooting out of every part of the home and illuminating the dark sky.

7News was there as the homeowner was forced to use a garden hose to try and fight the flames before help arrived.

He said his daughters woke him up after seeing the fire.

“I was afraid because one of my dogs were missing. He was in the room and I couldn’t get in because it was so much smoke[gesticulating how he used his shirt to cover his mouth]. I broke the back door. I don’t know how he got out. We’re all safe. Thank God,” he said.

That man, his wife, two kids and two dogs are all OK.

Firefighters say no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.