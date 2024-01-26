NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother and her newborn daughter will be receiving a belated baby shower gift from Lyft, one day after the woman gave birth inside a rideshare vehicle underneath Interstate 95 in the middle of rush hour.

New pictures show the moments after the child was brought into this world in dramatic fashion, Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re happy. It’s a healthy baby girl,” said Cherley Zamor, the woman’s cousin.

The baby was born under an I-95 overpass at Northwest 135th Street in North Miami — inside the Lyft ride.

“She said, ‘Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go!'” said Inocles Trazial, the Lyft driver.

Trazial said he pulled over with the expecting mother in the backseat of his SUV.

“The towel in my car, I give to her,” he said.

Following behind them was Zamor, who said her cousin called her to tell her that she was going into labor.

Zamor said she helped deliver the baby.

“I told her to push. That’s the only thing I could do, ’cause the head was already out,” she said, “so she pushed, the baby came out, I picked her up, tapped her on the butt. I heard she cried, wrapped her in the towel and waited for the cops.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived shortly after and whisked mother and child to Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach. The baby weighed in at around 7 pounds.

On Thursday, officials with Lyft weighed in on the momentous occasion. In a social media post, they wrote, “Happy Birthday to the baby who was born in a Lyft this week!”

The post goes on to recount the story. It reads in part, “When the driver realized they wouldn’t make it to the hospital in time, he pulled over. ‘[Our driver] was very helpful!’ the mother’s cousin told a local news source. ‘We’re very thankful for him.'”

The rideshare company promised to compensate the driver, stating, “We’re also giving the rider’s family an extremely pink gift basket and a $1,000 Lyft gift card.”

The post goes on to say, “Welcome to our newest rider!” and “Nothing wrong with showing up a few minutes early.”

When asked whether anybody had ever delivered a baby in his vehicle whole working for Lyft, Trazial replied, “It’s the first time.”

The baby’s family remains very grateful to the driver,

“He was very helpful. We’re thankful for him,” she said. “Lyft should tip him and reward him.”

Lyft officials said they will be gifting Trazial a $1,000 bonus for exceptional customer service, and they will also pay to have his SUV cleaned up.

