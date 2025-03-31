CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - This past weekend’s strong thunderstorms caused the ceiling of an outdoor patio at the University of Miami’s Coral Gables campus to break off.

Students living in the Mahoney-Pearson Residential Building recorded the damage, Sunday afternoon.

Most of the roof fell down onto some furniture inside.

Officials said nobody was injured by the debris.

Students said the debris from the collapse has been removed.

