Weekend rain leads to flooding in parts of Broward, Miami-Dade; flood watch in effect

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Near constant rain led to flooding in parts of South Florida this weekend, especially in Broward County, and meteorologists said the inclement weather is expected to linger into the beginning of this week.

A street flood watch remains in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade until Monday at 8 p.m.

The worst of Sunday’s flooding affected a neighborhood in Lauderhill, leaving residents astonished as to the extent of the precipitation.

“In nine years, we’ve had hurricanes and lots of rain, but it’s never been this bad,” said resident Maritza Tagan.

The weekend washout left entire neighborhoods soaked and residents dealing with standing water.

“That water is rough. It could take a child right under,” said resident Richard Treat.

Floodwaters also filled a street in Hollywood.

“Fortieth Avenue looks like a lake,” said a resident.

Dania Beach, which saw lingering floodwaters throughout the past week, also saw some flooding.

The rounds of relentless rain also fell over Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

In Lauderhill, 7News cameras captured part of a street resembling a lake.

“I was thinking maybe a water main broke or a pipe bust, but it looks like a lot of cars are going to be damaged,” said a resident

“The city needs to do something, because small children could get hurt,” said Treat

Sunday afternoon, city officials said crews were placing a culvert near Northwest 50th Street and University Drive to mitigate the water and decrease the flooding.

It’s a solution that many hope drains the problem quickly.

“I waded in water all the way from my house this way, and it’s even deeper down the other way,” said Treat.

​”Just hang tight and hopefully the city will help us out,” said another resident.

Heavy rains lingered in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward, early Monday morning.

The floodwaters in Lauderhill have somewhat receded as of midnight, but officials advise drivers who do not live there to avoid the area.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.