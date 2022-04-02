MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Video from Only In Dade shows lines in Miami International Airport after weather caused delays and cancellations.

Nasty weather across the state has led to flight delays and cancellations at multiple airports in the Sunshine state.

Long lines show the chaos at MIA Friday night after 12 arrivals and five departures were scrapped.

Hundreds of flyers ended up in the re-booking line, which stretched all the way down the terminal, many waiting for hours.

The airport said most of the flight problems involved American Airlines but also a few from Southwest and Spirit.

