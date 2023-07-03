MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The recent series of travel troubles at Miami International Airport (MIA) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport (FLL) in South Florida can be attributed to the inclement weather conditions prevailing across the country. Additionally, the Fourth of July weekend played a significant role in the surge of travelers, worsening the situation.

According to FlightAware.com, a prominent flight tracking website, more than 5,000 flights experienced delays nationwide on Sunday, with an additional 600 flights canceled.

On Monday, despite the long queues that were observed at MIA as early as 5 a.m. as travelers made their way back home, the situation appeared to improve. MIA reported a total of eight flight delays and one cancellation, while FLL experienced 15 delays but no cancellations.

Amidst the holiday travel rush, airports are anticipating the arrival and departure of thousands of passengers. On Friday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported that 2.8 million people underwent screening procedures in preparation for the Fourth of July holiday.

Travelers are advised to stay updated on their flight status and to arrive at the airports well in advance, allowing ample time for security checks and potential delays caused by ongoing weather conditions.

As the holiday travel period continues, authorities and airline personnel are working diligently to ensure the smooth flow of passengers and minimize further disruptions.

Passengers are encouraged to maintain patience and follow the instructions provided by airport staff and airline representatives to navigate through this challenging period.

