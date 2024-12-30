PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A survivor of the October 7 attack in Israel marked a meaningful moment at a menorah lighting in Palmetto Bay.

Sunday’s party marked the fifth night of Hanukkah, but behind the EDM beat, the occasion was about much more than observing the Festival of Lights. It honored a survivor representing a more recent time of great darkness.

Rom El-Hai was about 5,600 miles away from South Florida 14 months ago, when he suddenly found himself running for his life at the Nova Music Festival.

“I know October 7 was a journey; it was a journey from lights to darkness. It was a journey from dancing for your life on the dance floor, to just one hour later, you’re hiding in a bush, and you’re praying for your life,” he said.

El-Hai shared his experience in a place with a relatively new menorah lighting ceremony.

“The rabbi and I had many, many conversations regarding beginning, in the Village of Palmetto Bay, a menorah lighting,” said Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham. “And so, we started small in 2019.”

El-Hai said he was honored to receive the request to share his story of being at Nova and surviving — not just with those who share his faith, but with everyone.

“It’s no matter if they’re Jewish or not Jewish, which politician they’re voting [for]. It doesn’t matter if people just want to stay together and help each other, and the unity, that’s what helps us to get on our feet and continue to spread light.”

After giving the blessing, it was time to light the candles and enjoy this moment of togetherness.

Even after the horror of a terror attack, El-Hai demonstrates resilience, and he said he can still find moments of joy.

“Happy Hanukkah, and we will never stop dancing,” he said.

Before Oct. 7, 2023, El-Hai traveled the world attending music festivals. Now he travels to share his survival story from that day.

