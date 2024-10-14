MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As rescue and recovery efforts continue across the Sunshine State in the aftermath of Hurricanes Milton and Helene, South Florida is stepping up to offer some much-needed help to those who desperately need it.

The cities of Miami Gardens and Pembroke Pines took a stand this weekend to help the residents who were impacted by the storms.

“Different things to send up to the Tampa area, because we know that our brothers and sisters up there have been greatly affected by the storm,” said a woman.

“Paper towels, dog food. Oh, please, the dogs, they need help,” said another woman. “If every person in this county came out and made a amall donation, the impact would be huge.”

Sunday was the last day of Miami Gardens’ Hurricane Milton Relief Drop-off event at Norwood Park.

The supply drive was held was held Friday, Saturday and Sunday in partnership with Florida State Rep. Ashley Gant.

Among those who dropped off items was Linda Julian.

“We’re collecting canned goods, towels,” she said.

North of the county line, the Oasis Church and Pembroke Pines Police hosted the Faith & Blue Community Event on Sunday afternoon.

“The help here in this community is overwhelming,” said a man.

Both events accepted non-perishables like diapers, hygiene kits and sanitary items.

“Canned food, SpaghettiOs, applesauce,” said a woman.

All of those items are being sent to help those struggling in the wake of disaster.

“We just want to give back. That’s what it’s all about,” said Xavier Smith.

And nobody’s wasting any time. The food and supplies should make it to storm victims by early this week.

