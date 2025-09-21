MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people inside a car were caught on camera snatching a dog in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, and now the pet’s heartbroken owners are hoping the person who took him has a change of heart.

Regla Guillama and Danayah Reyes are distraught. Speaking with 7News on Sunday, they said they hope someone will do the right thing and bring back their goldendoodle Chance.

“I can’t even eat, sleep, eat. I can’t even go to my room. I’ve been sleeping in this cormer [near] the window, just looking out the window,” said Guillama. “We don’t want anyone to get in trouble or anything. We just want our dog back.”

Chance’s owners said he got loose on Thursday and has not been seen since.

Guillama and Reyes said they searched for their dog around the neighborhood and couldn’t find him. Then they found a neighbor’s surveillance video that captures that happened.

“I’m very angry. I’m also devastated that I wasn’t there to protect my dog, and he’s everything to me,” said Reyes.

The surveillance video shows someone grabbing Chance a few doors down from his home along Northwest 35th Street, near 33rd Avenue.

They didn’t even give him time to even come back home. As soon as he came out, they took him,” said Reyes.

The person who took Chance then driove away in what appears to be a dark gray Infiniti sedan.

“We’ve been posting him on every app that has to do with lost pets, and he don’t come up and nothing,” said Guillama.

And with no luck so far finding Chance, Guillama and Reyes are now hoping South Florida will show up and step up to help find their beloved pet.

“Just bring my dog back. You will not get in trouble, I promise you will not get in trouble, just bring my dog back. I just want him back, please,” said Guillama.

Chance’s owners reported him missing to City of Miami Police and Miami-Dade Animal Services. They’re hoping that the people who took him either drop him back off at their home or turn him in at MDAS’ shelter.

