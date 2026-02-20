MIAMI (WSVN) - A pair of thieves got away with some expensive equipment from a gym set to open its doors in the 305.

The brazen break-in at Gracie Lab, a soon-to-be state-of-the-art, multi-purpose jiu jitsu, yoga, and Pilates spot on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, was caught on camera.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday evening, Igor Gracie, a world-famous jiu-jitsu trainer, and his business partners said they are devastated by the dead-of-the-night theft.

“We got robbed. We checked the cameras. He broke into the yoga studio,” said Gracie.

Surveillance footage captures an unknown man walking toward the fitness center, but he didn’t come to work out. With a mask on and a scooter in hand, he had burglary on his mind.

“Very disheartening,” said business partner Alexander Kaushansky.

Cameras show the man entering one of the center’s rooms, picking up boxes, and calmly walking out with expensive solar and red-light yoga equipment.

But the thief wasn’t alone. Several camera angles capture a woman waiting for him on the property.

“Pretty crazy,” said Kaushansky.

Just days before they were set to open their dream business, Gracie and his partners had to grapple with Miami crime and a pair of unwanted visitors.

“It was a physical break-in,” said Kaushansky.

“I feel sad, you know, because this is where people are supposed to be safe,” said Thiago Pereira, partner at Gracie Lab.

At one point during the break-in, the woman who appears to be the lookout for her crime partner looks directly into the security cameras before quickly leaving her spot.

“I guess they were having a romantic date night. The lady didn’t realize there were cameras, and she looked up at the camera and then right away realized there was a camera, turned away,” said Kaushansky.

The owners believe the crooks entered the property through a fence located in the 8400 block of Biscayne. They say the crooks broke into their fitness center twice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Now, they hope Miami Police officers can take down the two people behind the theft.

“We’ll find this guy,” said Gracie.

The owners say detectives have been informed of the crime.

Still, they are looking on the bright side and getting ready to open their new spot.

“The best jiu-jitsu instruction in the area. World class facility,” said Gracie.

“We’re very excited for the start,” said Pereira.

And they say they’re not going to let this crime stop them from doing what they love.

“We put our hearts and souls into this, and for someone to walk in so brazenly and do what they did, it hurts,” said Kaushansky.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. You can also contact Miami Police at 305-579-6111

