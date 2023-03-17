NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Golden Glades Interchange has been closed due to a crash. A section of the Palmetto Expressway is now closed to drivers.

Friday afternoon, 7SkyForce hovered above the scene after a truck crashed and hit the overpass on Interstate 95 that loops around to the 826.

Concrete from the overpass could be seen on the roadway.

The 826 westbound at the Golden Glades Interchange is now closed.

A cleanup effort is currently underway.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.