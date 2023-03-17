NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Golden Glades Interchange has been closed due to a crash. A section of the Palmetto Expressway is now closed to drivers.

Friday afternoon, 7SkyForce hovered above the scene after a truck crashed and hit the overpass on Interstate 95 that loops around to the 826.

Concrete from the overpass could be seen on the roadway.

The 826 westbound at the Golden Glades Interchange is now closed.

No injuries were reported and a cleanup effort is currently underway.

Several other closures include the following:

I-95 southbound ramp to 826

Northwest 167th Street ramp to 826 southbound

Northwest Seventh Avenue extension to 826

Drivers are being told to go to the Turnpike northbound. However, the I-95 north ramp to 826 is open.

