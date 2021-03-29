WB MacArthur Causeway shut down after crash; 1 hospitalized

A crash on the MacArthur Causeway has sent one person to the hospital and has led to the closure of all westbound lanes.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near Terminal Isle in Miami Beach, just after 5:15 p.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD captured a bicycle and what appears to be a three-wheeled vehicle at the scene.

UPDATE: One female has been transported by @MiamiBeachFire to JMH’s Ryder Trauma with a head injury. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 29, 2021

Paramedics transported the female victim to the hospital with a head injury.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes like the Julia Tuttle, Julia Tuttle and 79th Street causeways.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.