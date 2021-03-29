WB MacArthur Causeway shut down after 3-wheeled vehicle hits cyclists; woman hospitalized

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have shut down all westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway after, they said, a three-wheeled vehicle struck four bicyclists, sending a woman to the hospital.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near Terminal Isle in Miami Beach, just after 5:15 p.m., Monday.

A bad crash has the WB MacArthur Causeway closed. The Vanderhall Blackjack hit 4 cyclists, and one woman was rushed to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Center with an injury to the head. @wsvn #7News @MiamiBeachPD pic.twitter.com/yY0uA7oOow — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 29, 2021

7News cameras captured a Vanderhall Blackjack on the westbound lanes and several bicycles on the side of the causeway.

Paramedics transported the female victim to Ryder Trauma Center with a head injury.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes like the Julia Tuttle, Julia Tuttle and 79th Street causeways.

