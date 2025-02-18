MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A police-involved crash in Miami Gardens has led to some traffic delays.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the crash in the area of 215 Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue in Miami Gardens.

7News cameras captured a damaged Miami Gardens Police unit on the median and at least one other damaged civilian car.

The crash has led to the westbound lanes being blocked. Eastbound lanes remain open.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries or transport.

