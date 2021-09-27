MIAMI (WSVN) - Transportation officials announced a major traffic detour involving a highway ramp in Miami-Dade County.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, the westbound Interstate 395 ramp to northbound I-95 will close, according to the Florida Department of Transportation in Miami-Dade.

All westbound lanes at the Biscayne Boulevard exit ramp will be shut down from 10 p.m. on Monday until 5:30 a.m on Tuesday, officials said.

On Tuesday morning, traffic will be rerouted to a temporary single-lane ramp for the next 16 months while workers build a permanent two-lane ramp and other bridges on I-395, officials said.

