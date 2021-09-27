MIAMI (WSVN) - Transportation officials announced a major traffic shift for drivers headed north on Interstate 95 from Interstate 395 in Miami-Dade County.

For the next 16 months, the westbound I-395 ramp to northbound I-95 will close, starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation in Miami-Dade County.

All westbound lanes at the Biscayne Boulevard exit ramp will be shut down from 10 p.m. on Monday until 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officials said.

On Tuesday morning, traffic will be rerouted to a temporary single-lane ramp on the left side of the roadway while workers build a permanent two-lane ramp and other bridges on I-395, officials said.

The new construction is part of a project to redesign three of South Florida’s major highways valued at $818 million.

The project, called I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design Build, also includes plans to build a signature bridge over Northeast Second Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard that will redefine the Miami skyline.

Officials said they expect the project to be completed by 2024. For more information on the detours, click here.

