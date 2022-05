MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The power of Mother Nature was on full display off the coast of Miami Beach.

Cellphone video captured a waterspout spinning, just before 6:30 a.m., Friday.

The waterspout quickly dissipated and never came ashore.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.