SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating reports of a potential water main break in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Crews arrived at the scene, located in the vicinity of Southwest 97th Street and 117th Avenue, just after 4 p.m., Tuesday.

A private contractor hit the 16-inch line while working in the area.

The incident caused the water to flood the street.

7Skyforce flew over the scene capturing some puddling in the street as crews worked on the line.

Crews quickly shut off the water and are working to fix the water line.

