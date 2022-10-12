OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A collision that involved two personal watercraft sent at least one person to the hospital.

The accident occurred on a lake near Northwest 18th Avenue and Wilmington Street in Opa-Locka just after 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Paramedics airlifted one person to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

He is listed in stable condition.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials and Opa-Locka police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox