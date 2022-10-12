OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A collision that involved two personal watercraft sent at least one person to the hospital.

The accident occurred on a lake near Northwest 18th Avenue and Wilmington Street in Opa-Locka just after 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Paramedics airlifted one person to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

He is listed in stable condition.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials and Opa-Locka police are investigating.

