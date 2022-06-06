MIAMI (WSVN) - A no swim advisory at several Miami beaches is still in effect due to this weekend’s storm.

Saturday’s downpours, caused untreated sewer water to get into the ocean. Backed up sewers overflowed along Northwest Seventh Street and 10th Avenue.

Also, a resident opened up a manhole cover to release standing water, but that would cause more waste water to flow where it’s not supposed to.

Crews are disinfecting the area. Swimmers are still being advised to stay out of the water until it’s safe.

