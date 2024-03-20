MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Beach goers are now in the clear to swim at several South Florida beaches.

The water warning at Surfside Beach, Haulover Beach South, and North Shore Ocean Terrace has been lifted.

Water samples have come back clean after high levels of bacteria were detected in the water last week.

The Florida Department of Health said swimmers can return to the water and take a dip.

