Water truck overturns on I-95 in Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade firefighters are investigating a traffic incident in which a water truck overturned on Interstate 95.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. near I-195/SR-112, Wednesday.

Cellphone video captured by a viewer showed the firefighters on the scene, where the water truck is sitting on its side.

Officials are investigating the cause of the incident.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.