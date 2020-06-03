Water truck overturns on I-95 in Miami-Dade, near SR 112

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade firefighters are investigating a traffic incident involving a water truck that overturned on Interstate 95.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95,near the Interstate 195 and State Road 112 junction, Wednesday.

Cellphone video captured by a viewer showed the firefighters on the scene, where the water truck could be seen sitting on its side.

Officials are investigating the cause of the incident.

