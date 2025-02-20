OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in parts of Opa-locka who came home to find they didn’t have water have had their service resored, one day after a water main rupture.

City officials said a contractor was installing a stormwater management system at a new senior living facility near Northwesy 27th Avenue and Peri Street when they inadvertently hit a 12-inch water main, at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said crews needed several hours to make repairs, as they had to track down the necessary parts.

