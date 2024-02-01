SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has declared a health advisory for those looking to swim at the 93rd Street beach in Surfside.

Officials on Wednesday said tests of the water concluded there are unsafe levels of bacteria.

Health officials advise against water-related activities at this location until the bacteria levels go back to acceptable levels.

Officials will continue to test the water, with the next results coming next Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.