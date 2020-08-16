Water pumps converted to oxygenate Biscayne Bay after thousands of dead fish found

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami officials are trying to pump life into Biscayne Bay, days after thousands of dead fish were spotted in the water.

7News cameras on Sunday captured one of several pumps that have been placed at different parks in Miami as a means to help give fish some much needed oxygen.

The idea was given to city officials on Friday after the dead fish were found in the bay.

“We convert our storm water pumps, which normally take out of the streets during a hurricane, and convert them into aerators to put oxygen back in the water,” said Miami Commissioner Ken Russell.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the fish are suffocating because of the hot weather causing low oxygen in the water.

Volunteers have been to some affected areas to throw away dead fish they find.

City officials said crews are going to be working in the Julia Tuttle basin, which is the area between the Julia Tuttle Causeway and the John F. Kennedy Causeway.

