MIAMI (WSVN) - Water has been seen pouring out onto the road from several floors of a hotel in downtown Miami following a reported leak.

7Skyforce captured water flowing out of the side of the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, located at 255 Biscayne Boulevard Way, at around 5:40 p.m. on Friday.

The water was spotted on the lower floors of the hotel, most likely between the second and fourth floors.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer in a nearby building captured the flooding from across the street.

A 7News crew later spotted someone sweeping water off the hotel’s pool balcony.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the hotel after a water flow alarm went off, at around 4:40 p.m. When crews arrived, there was water flowing from the fire system, and there were leaks that were forcing the water outside the building.

Crews were able to find the stem pipes from where the water was coming and shut most of them off.

No injuries have been reported.

