Water main repaired in North Beach after burst; cleanup underway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have fixed a broken water after it ruptured in the northern part of Miami Beach.

The pipe burst along 74th Street and Carlyle Avenue on Monday night.

Water gushed into the street, forcing several road closures in the area.

Officials said the pipe was old and was scheduled to be replaced.

Crews spent most of Tuesday resurfacing the road.

