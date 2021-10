MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Public works crews are working to repair a water main break in the heart of South Beach.

The rupture took place on Monday on Lincoln Road and Lenox Avenue and caused some minor street flooding.

Crews have isolated the break and continue to repair the pipe.

The area has been closed to traffic and pedestrians until further notice.

