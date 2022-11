SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break has led to the closure of a major roadway in Sunny Isles Beach.

In a tweet Sunday, Sunny Isles Beach Police said Northeast 172nd Street wa shut down from Collins Avenue to a fire station.

The road will remain closed while crews work to cap the leak. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

