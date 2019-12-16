Water main break in North Beach leads to street closures

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break has led to multiple street closures in the northern part of Miami Beach.

7SkyForce hovered above the rupture as water gushed out on the street at the intersection of 74th Street and Carlyle Avenue, about six blocks west of Collins Avenue, at around 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units could be seen at the scene. Crews were seen wading in ankle-deep water.

Cameras also captured flooded streets and exterior parking spaces.

#TRAFFIC: Traffic has been shut down from 72 ST to 75 ST on Byron, Carlyle & Dickens Avenue due to a water main break. Please avoid the area. — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) December 16, 2019

Traffic has been completely shut down between 72nd and 75th streets along Byron, Carlyle and Dickens avenues. Police urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.