Water main break in Miami Springs causes traffic detour

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break has led to a traffic detour in Miami Springs.

The rupture took place on Northwest 36th Street, near East Drive, Monday morning.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Police cruisers blocking all eastbound lanes of Northwest 36th Street.

Eastbound traffic is currently being diverted at South Drive.

Officials have advised drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.