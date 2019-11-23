Water main break in Miami leads to road closures

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a water main that ruptured in the City of Miami that led police to close several roads.

7News cameras captured a flooded street as Miami Police officers diverted traffic, Saturday afternoon.

Due to a water line break, NW 12 – 14 Ave and N. River Dr – NW 12 St have been shutdown due to flooding. Avoid area while crews continue to work to repair the breakage. pic.twitter.com/d79Hwuxg3d — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 23, 2019

Miami Police officers have closed the areas between Northwest North River Drive and 12th Street, as well as between Northwest 12th and 14th avenues.

The roads will remain closed until the line is repaired. Police said they do not have an estimate on when that will be.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.