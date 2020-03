MIAMI (WSVN) - A water main break led to some street closures in downtown Miami.

North Bayshore Drive was shut down between 16th and 17th streets due to the rupture, Sunday afternoon.

Workers arrived at the scene to fix the break.

The roads have since been reopened.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.