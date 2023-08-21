CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down a portion of the road in Coral Gables after a water main broke in the area.

According to a tweet from the Coral Gables Police Department, Old Cutler Road is shut down between Kendall Drive and Red Road.

The announcement continued to state that the water main break was along the Snapper Creek entrance.

Police advised drivers to seek alternate routes as crews work to fix the breakage.

