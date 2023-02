AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Crews have shut down part of a street in Aventura as they work to repair a water main break.

The ruptured line on Wednesday led to the closure of the westbound lanes of Northeast 185th Street between 28th Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard.

In a tweet, Aventura Police said they expect the area to remain closed until midnight.

