MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad break in Miami Gardens has led to a lot of repair work.

An 8-inch pipe burst Tuesday near Northwest 47th Avenue and 192nd Street.

The broken waterline caused flooding to the surrounding areas.

Construction crews are currently working to seal the pipe and stop the water flow.

